Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Down 9.6% in July

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,353,400 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 5,920,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.30 on Wednesday, hitting $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 44,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,054. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,388,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,722 shares of company stock worth $4,266,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

