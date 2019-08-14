Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.62. Forestar Group shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.

FOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on Forestar Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 299.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.