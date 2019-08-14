Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.62. Forestar Group shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.
FOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on Forestar Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 299.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
