Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR remained flat at $$23.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.84. Fonar has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fonar in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Fonar in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fonar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fonar by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fonar in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

