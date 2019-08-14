FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given a $340.00 Price Target at Barclays

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) received a $340.00 price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLT. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.27.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $8.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.94. 357,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,308. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $297.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,924,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

