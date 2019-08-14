Flash (FLASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Flash has a market cap of $1.31 million and $2,357.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flash has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00271514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.01312623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00094159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

