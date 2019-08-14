Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.43

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 3793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FPH shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Point in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Get Five Point alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Five Point had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings LLC will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.