First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of MCEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.