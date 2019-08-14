First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Trading Down 1.9%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.20, 12,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 25,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,696,000.

