First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) PT Set at $75.00 by Maxim Group

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) has been assigned a $75.00 price objective by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FSFG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.80. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.35. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $211,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,317 shares of company stock worth $309,367. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

