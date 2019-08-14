First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 107.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 101.0% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 67,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,736 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 71,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 106.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

