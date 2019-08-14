First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,763. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

