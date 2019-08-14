First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. Purchases 54 Shares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $370.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $11.31 on Wednesday, hitting $432.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,032. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.18 and a 12 month high of $488.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

