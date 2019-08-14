FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,653 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in FireEye by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348,914 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $56,228,000 after acquiring an additional 426,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FireEye by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,847 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in FireEye by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,489,373 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 292,381 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in FireEye by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,385,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 311,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,703 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $32,689,000 after purchasing an additional 187,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 249,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. FireEye’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nomura began coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

In related news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,507.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,060 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,772.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,229 shares of company stock worth $298,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.