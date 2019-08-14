Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Given a $147.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) has been given a $147.00 price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $149.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15,717.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,774,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,979 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $144,430,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,350,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $108,321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,752,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,641,000 after purchasing an additional 877,811 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

