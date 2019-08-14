Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $91,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $367,572.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen A. Spizzo bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $38,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ferro by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ferro by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ferro by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 2,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40. Ferro has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $979.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

