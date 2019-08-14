FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces Earnings Results

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.44%.

FAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 2,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

In other news, Director James C. Neuhauser bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $45,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Squire Junger bought 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $29,719.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,270 shares of company stock valued at $79,010 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,017 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.92% of FAT Brands worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

