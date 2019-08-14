Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading Down 2.3%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 29,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 225,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of $216.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

