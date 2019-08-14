Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,949,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,154 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,298,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.59.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.