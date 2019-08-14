Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will report $237.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $246.48 million. Extraction Oil & Gas reported sales of $282.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $963.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.30 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extraction Oil & Gas.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

In related news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $285,697.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,614,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 39,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.61 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.