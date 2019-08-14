Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.55.

Shares of STAY stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 360,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 1,521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

