Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 0.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,823,000 after purchasing an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,908,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250,921 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,610,000 after purchasing an additional 112,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,463,000 after purchasing an additional 80,619 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total value of $1,754,347.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,236 shares of company stock worth $5,359,558. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $548.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $557.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.48.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

