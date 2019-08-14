EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EVR stock opened at GBX 537.40 ($7.02) on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of GBX 435.50 ($5.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710.20 ($9.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 636.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26.

In other news, insider Alexander Frolov sold 4,165,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.30), for a total value of £26,450,048.70 ($34,561,673.46).

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVR. Citigroup downgraded EVRAZ to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 611 ($7.98) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EVRAZ from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

