Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Down 54.5% in July

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 56.17%.
Evolving Systems Company Profile
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.
