Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Down 54.5% in July

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 56.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of Evolving Systems worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.