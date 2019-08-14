Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EOLS. Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Evolus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $437.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 4.80. Evolus has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolus will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 5,307,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $102,177,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Blank purchased 628,536 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $12,099,318.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,931,327 shares of company stock valued at $37,157,482. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 107,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Evolus by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 97.1% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Evolus in the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

