Evimeria (EVI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $505.00

Evimeria (CURRENCY:EVI) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Evimeria token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. Evimeria has a market cap of $96,778.00 and approximately $505.00 worth of Evimeria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evimeria has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evimeria alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00271955 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.01398741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023650 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Evimeria Token Profile

Evimeria’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,519,279,936 tokens. Evimeria’s official website is evimeria.io . Evimeria’s official Twitter account is @EvimeriaIO

Buying and Selling Evimeria

Evimeria can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evimeria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evimeria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evimeria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evimeria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evimeria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.