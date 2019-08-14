Everex (EVX) One Day Volume Tops $2.30 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Everex has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00004623 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, OKEx, Mercatox and Tidex. In the last week, Everex has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00271884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.01416444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00094857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,600,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Mercatox, IDEX, Binance, BX Thailand, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

