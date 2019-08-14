Evercore ISI Analysts Give Prologis (NYSE:PLD) a $80.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.18.

PLD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,049. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Prologis has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock worth $2,803,425. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Prologis by 18.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

