ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.12

ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and traded as low as $13.34. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 1,613 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN accounts for about 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 1.33% of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

