Ethouse (HORSE) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded up 48.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Ethouse has a total market capitalization of $231,108.00 and $2.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethouse token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethouse has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.56 or 0.04476018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048785 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ethouse Token Profile

Ethouse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethouse is ethouse.app . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

