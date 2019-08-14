Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.36.

Shares of EL traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.70. The stock had a trading volume of 551,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $194.74.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.