Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Announces Earnings Results

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.22% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 5,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.56 million and a PE ratio of -19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTA. ValuEngine upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

