Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ESPR. Citigroup set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 286,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,498. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.65 per share, with a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at $152,386,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,300 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Featured Article: Street Name

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.