Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boralex Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Boralex from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boralex from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boralex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.71.

TSE:BLX opened at C$20.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.94. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$15.96 and a 1-year high of C$20.47.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

