Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CFO Purchases $22,912.50 in Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CFO Richard J. Schmaeling acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $22,912.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ETM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 1,849,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,426. The firm has a market cap of $497.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.