Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.88

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 393162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.58.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $485.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.10.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$445.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.