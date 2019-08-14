ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.
ENGlobal stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 7,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.29.
About ENGlobal
