ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.

ENGlobal stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 7,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

