Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given “Buy” Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ERF. GMP Securities reissued an average rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued an average rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.46.

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. 1,546,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,157. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

