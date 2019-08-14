Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.52. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 57.66% and a negative return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.50% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

