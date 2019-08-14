Energy Action (ASX:EAX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Energy Action Ltd (ASX:EAX) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.32 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.32 ($0.22), approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.31 ($0.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.38.

Energy Action Company Profile (ASX:EAX)

Energy Action Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity and gas procurement, contract management and environmental reporting, and sustainability services in Australia. The company operates Australian Energy Exchange for electricity and gas procurement service through online, real time, and reverse auction platform for business customers.

