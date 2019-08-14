Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Up 5.3%

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.80, 476,221 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 240,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.43. Endologix had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Analysts expect that Endologix, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endologix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 509,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Endologix by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 166,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endologix by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endologix by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 550,506 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

