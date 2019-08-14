EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $345,639.00 and $271.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

