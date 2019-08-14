Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,741 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

NYSE:ENB traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. 125,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

