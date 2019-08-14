eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

EMAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,916. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on eMagin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

