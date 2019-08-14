Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $60,878.00 and $25.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.01859568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00055398 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

