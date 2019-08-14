Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,088 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 190,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,303. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.74. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

