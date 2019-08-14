Electronic Arts (EA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2019 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/2/2019 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EA’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results benefited from core franchise strength, including FIFA, The Sims 4 and Apex Legends. These drove net bookings and live services revenues in the reported quarter. While FIFA Online 4 performed well in Korea and Southeast Asia, FIFA Online 3 outperformed the company’s expectations in China. EA plans to switch to FIFA Online 4 in the country, which is likely to drive adoption. The company has a strong slate of releases in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Notably, EA’s shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, intense competition from the likes of Activision and Take-Two Interactive does not bode well for investors in the near term.”

8/1/2019 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Electronic Arts was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Electronic Arts was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Electronic Arts was given a new $121.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/29/2019 – Electronic Arts is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

7/25/2019 – Electronic Arts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2019 – Electronic Arts is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Electronic Arts had its “outperform” rating re-affirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

6/24/2019 – Electronic Arts was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EA stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 494,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,175. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Electronic Arts Inc alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $396,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $678,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,612.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,068 shares of company stock worth $9,252,352. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.