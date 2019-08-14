ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.25

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 14731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECIFY. HSBC upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

