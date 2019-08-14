Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,041,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 1,272,900 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 313,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.61 and a current ratio of 17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.60. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOLO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.08% of Electrameccanica Vehicles as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.