Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Hits $42.41 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $42.41 million and $6.74 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00026062 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Huobi, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00268171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.63 or 0.01375736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093224 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,777,530 coins and its circulating supply is 15,913,591 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg, Huobi, Kucoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

