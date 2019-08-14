Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $45.00. Eckoh shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 180,659 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on ECK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Eckoh from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eckoh to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 million and a PE ratio of 115.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Eckoh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In related news, insider Christopher Humphrey acquired 100,000 shares of Eckoh stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,413.82).

Eckoh Company Profile (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

